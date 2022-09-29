Military Embedded Systems

NASA science satellite contract won by GHGSat

News

September 29, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. GHGSat has won a contract to provide commercial small constellation satellite products to NASA for evaluation of their suitability for advancing the agency's science and application goals, NASA announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, which is worth a maximum of $7 million over five years, GHGSat will provide a "comprehensive catalogue of Earth Observation data High Resolution Gas Detection Commercial Earth Observation Data products," the statement reads.

This includes the delivery of data sets, associated metadata, area coverage, and more.

"NASA will assess and evaluate these small constellation satellite data products with the purpose of augmenting and/or complementing NASA-collected data in the future," the statement reads. "To facilitate standard scientific collaborations, NASA requires End User License Agreements to enable broad levels of dissemination and shareability of the commercial data with the U.S. government agencies and partners."

