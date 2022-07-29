NOAA observation satellite instrument study contracts awarded to Ball Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BROOMFIELD, Colorado. Ball Aerospace will conduct two 20-month studies on new instruments to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Geostationary Extended Observations (GeoXO) program under a NASA contract, the company announced in a statement.

This brings the total of 20-month studies for the GeoXO program to three for Ball. The GeoXO program is a next-generation constellation of "geostationary weather satellites to address critical operational environmental prediction requirements prioritized by NOAA and their stakeholders," the statement reads.

The studies are the first steps in NOAA's efforts to better monitor and understand conditions that impact the weather, climate, and health, the statement adds.

Ball will use their Ball Operational Weather INstrument Evolution (BOWIE) system, a series of environmental sensing systems meant for space-based observation.