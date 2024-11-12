Military Embedded Systems

Satellite imagery provided to Ukraine through Rheinmetall, ICEYE collaboration

News

November 12, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Satellite imagery provided to Ukraine through Rheinmetall, ICEYE collaboration
Stock image

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall and ICEYE, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite company, are providing Ukraine with satellite imagery to support military reconnaissance efforts, the companies announced in a statement.

Under a contract supported by the German government, Ukraine has been receiving SAR satellite data from ICEYE since October. The agreement builds on ICEYE’s ongoing provision of radar imagery to Ukraine during the war, supplementing intelligence gathered from other sensors and enabling the Ukrainian armed forces to enhance decision-making and operational planning, the statement reads.

The collaboration includes access to ICEYE’s constellation of SAR satellites, which enables high-resolution imaging regardless of weather conditions or time of day, the companies say. This capability is meant for surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and battlefield positioning.

Rheinmetall, which joined ICEYE's radar reconnaissance satellite program in June, secured exclusive rights in September to market ICEYE’s SAR capabilities to military and government users in Germany and Hungary. ICEYE, meanwhile, has worked closely with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence since 2022 to strengthen the country’s space defense capabilities, including through dedicated satellite capacity and imagery support.

Featured Companies

ICEYE

Espoo, Finland
Website

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned
U.S. Army photo by Tad Browning
News
Army CBRN reconnaissance vehicle upgrades to be made by Teledyne FLIR

November 12, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor completes live-fire test with tactical ballistic missile

November 12, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
Satellite imagery provided to Ukraine through Rheinmetall, ICEYE collaboration

November 12, 2024

More Comms