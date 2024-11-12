Satellite imagery provided to Ukraine through Rheinmetall, ICEYE collaboration

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall and ICEYE, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite company, are providing Ukraine with satellite imagery to support military reconnaissance efforts, the companies announced in a statement.

Under a contract supported by the German government, Ukraine has been receiving SAR satellite data from ICEYE since October. The agreement builds on ICEYE’s ongoing provision of radar imagery to Ukraine during the war, supplementing intelligence gathered from other sensors and enabling the Ukrainian armed forces to enhance decision-making and operational planning, the statement reads.

The collaboration includes access to ICEYE’s constellation of SAR satellites, which enables high-resolution imaging regardless of weather conditions or time of day, the companies say. This capability is meant for surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and battlefield positioning.

Rheinmetall, which joined ICEYE's radar reconnaissance satellite program in June, secured exclusive rights in September to market ICEYE’s SAR capabilities to military and government users in Germany and Hungary. ICEYE, meanwhile, has worked closely with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence since 2022 to strengthen the country’s space defense capabilities, including through dedicated satellite capacity and imagery support.