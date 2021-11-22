Satellite imaging R&D contract awarded to ICEYE by the U.S. Army

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ICEYE image.

IRVINE, Calif. ICEYE, company specializing in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announced that it has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (SMDTC) to advance Earth observation technology in support of U.S. Army missions.

According to the company, this joint R&D effort will aim to explore low-cost, on-orbit, synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) related concepts. The areas of interest include exploration of cost-effective SAR systems including imagery tasking and uplink, SAR satellite downlink and ground stations, image processing, and image dissemination.

Officials also claim that there will be emphasis on data latency reduction between the sensor and the shooter, as well as interfacing with the U.S. Army's current Common Ground Terminal (CGT) and the future Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN), a mobile ground station system that's currently under development.