Satellite project from DARPA gets $44 million Phase 2 boost

News

November 20, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Space-technology provider Redwire Corp. announced that it won a $44 million Phase 2 contract with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance the agency's Otter very low Earth orbit (VLEO) mission that aims to demonstrate the world’s first air-breathing satellite spacecraft and advance next-generation orbital capabilities.

According to the company's announcement, the Phase 2 contract provides funding to finish manufacturing the spacecraft and deliver it to launch for the mission.

Otter is built on the Redwire SabreSat orbital drone, which it says is a new breed of satellite designed for performance, endurance, and lower cost in VLEO. The spacecraft, Redwise says, will spotlight innovative software and hardware systems designed to extend spacecraft life and enhance performance in challenging low-altitude orbital environments.

 

Redwire

