Satellites launched for DoD space test programs

News

July 05, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

An Atlas V rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Photo courtesy United Launch Alliance)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched two U.S. military satellites into orbit that will be used for testing sensors in space.

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command conducted the launch on the evening of July 1. The rocket was carrying two satellite payloads: the Wide Field of View (WFOV) Testbed for SSC's Space Sensing Directorate, and the USSF-12 Ring spacecraft for the Department of Defense's Space Test Program.

The satellites were delivered into geosynchronous orbit at around 22,000 miles above the equator.

WFOV will inform the Next Gen Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) program, which will succeed the Space Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS) program and will provide space-based global missile warning capability against missile and counter-space threats. WFOV's promary mission will be to explore future missile warning algorithms using data collected in space.

The other payload, the USSF-12 Ring, is a classified mission intended to demonstrate future technology for the Department of Defense.

