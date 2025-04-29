ULA launches Amazon’s first operational Kuiper Satellites

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via ULA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched Amazon’s first operational broadband satellites for Project Kuiper aboard an Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the company announced in a statement.

The Kuiper-1 mission marks the start of the full-scale deployment of Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation, which aims to deliver broadband services to low-Earth orbit (LEO), the statement reads. ULA says it will conduct additional Kuiper launches using the Atlas V and the upcoming Vulcan rocket, with plans to deliver more than half of the constellation’s more than 3,200 planned satellites.

ULA previously launched two Kuipersat prototype satellites in 2023 and has modified its launch facilities at Cape Canaveral to support a higher launch cadence for future missions, the company says. According to the statement, the modifications will enable dual, simultaneous launch processing between integration facilities to support commercial and government customers.

The Kuiper program is expected to use 38 Vulcan rocket launches under what ULA describes as the world’s largest commercial launch agreement.