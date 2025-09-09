Image intensifier tube enhances night vision for troops

Military Embedded Systems

September 09, 2025

MÉRIGNAC, France. Exosens launched its 5G image intensifier tube for night-vision applications, which the company says offers an improvement in overall performance of 30% and an increase of up to 35% in detection ranges over previous standard image intensifier tubes, regardless of the darkness level. 

Exosens officials state that its 5G tubes enable much sharper images, with a notable reduction in "noise" or "flicker," especially in low-light conditions, by improving the perception of textures, contrasts, and depth of imaging. The enhanced imaging reduces users' visual fatigue and mental strain and enhances soldier mobility through improved perception of the environment and ground contours. 

The company's announcement notes that the 5G has already been adopted by several Special Forces Units and has received orders for more than 5,000 tubes even prior to the product's official launch. 

