Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen tactical European data link in development with HENSOLDT

News

February 10, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image.

GERMANY. Sensor solution provider HENSOLDT announced the development of an independent next-generation tactical data link through a European project called ESSOR MIDS (European Secure Software-defined Radio Multifunctional Information Distribution System).

HENSOLDT has won a contract to contribute to the concept development of new hardware and encryption techniques to build the basis of a new data distribution system. This contract is co-funded by four ESSOR nations (France, Germany, Italy, and Spain) and the European Commission, according to officials.

The company claims that the ESSOR MIDS project will aim to set the path to a long-term structured cooperation to develop joint technologies for European military software-defined radio systems. 

The goal is to provide data and voice communication technologies among European forces in joint military operations. At first, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain design the Fighter Terminal, called F-ESSOR MIDS. In parallel, a complete product line for helicopters, missiles and individual soldiers is also initiated. This current concept phase will last until 2025.

 

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - SDR
Topic Tags
Avionics
Sponsored Story
Designing High-Performance Real-Time Avionics Systems for Multi-core Processors
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Press Release
congatec launches COM-HPC Carrier Design Guide compliant ecosystem
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic: Wind River
Blog
AI and intelligent systems: The road to better and faster decisions in high-risk scenarios
More A.I.
Comms
HENSOLDT image.
News
Next-gen tactical European data link in development with HENSOLDT
More Comms