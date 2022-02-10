Next-gen tactical European data link in development with HENSOLDT

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image. GERMANY. Sensor solution provider HENSOLDT announced the development of an independent next-generation tactical data link through a European project called ESSOR MIDS (European Secure Software-defined Radio Multifunctional Information Distribution System).

HENSOLDT has won a contract to contribute to the concept development of new hardware and encryption techniques to build the basis of a new data distribution system. This contract is co-funded by four ESSOR nations (France, Germany, Italy, and Spain) and the European Commission, according to officials.

The company claims that the ESSOR MIDS project will aim to set the path to a long-term structured cooperation to develop joint technologies for European military software-defined radio systems.

The goal is to provide data and voice communication technologies among European forces in joint military operations. At first, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain design the Fighter Terminal, called F-ESSOR MIDS. In parallel, a complete product line for helicopters, missiles and individual soldiers is also initiated. This current concept phase will last until 2025.