April 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Cobra II armored vehicles to be manufactured in Romania
BUCHAREST, Romania. Otokar and Automecanica S.A. signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture Cobra II 4x4 armored vehicles in Romania, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Otokar Land Systems SRL and Automecanica S.A. will each hold a 50% stake in the joint venture, which will also manage engineering, marketing, and after-sales activities for the vehicles, the statement reads.

The new venture follows Otokar’s November 2024 award from the Romanian Ministry of Defense for the production of 1,059 Cobra II armored vehicles, the company says.
Otokar, the land systems division of Turkey’s Koç Group, currently supplies military vehicles to more than 40 countries, according to the company.

The Romanian facility is also expected to serve as a strategic hub for Otokar’s activities in Europe, the statement reads.

