Ground vehicles to be offered to UK Ministry of Defence by Team LionStrike

News

September 08, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via BAE Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. BAE Systems joined GM Defense and NP Aerospace as part of Team LionStrike to propose a ground vehicle solution for the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Mobility Programme, the company announced in a statement.

The project aims to replace aging military vehicles with a fleet designed to improve operational performance and supportability, the statement reads. Team LionStrike’s offering will include GM Defense’s Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) and a range of modified commercial trucks and sport utility vehicles adapted for military use.

According to the company, BAE Systems’ Weapons Systems UK business will contribute integration and combat systems expertise, while NP Aerospace will ensure the vehicles meet UK operational standards. NP Aerospace is also slated to serve as the UK-based design authority and support provider for the team’s proposal, the statement says.

Team LionStrike is scheduled to showcase its mobility solutions at Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) in London, beginning Sept. 9, the company adds.

