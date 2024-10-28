Military Embedded Systems

Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles delivered to Ukraine by Rheinmetall

News

October 28, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall has completed the delivery of an additional 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

This latest batch, finalized in the third quarter of 2024, brings the total number of combat vehicles provided to Ukraine, both directly and through international exchanges, to approximately 200.

These Marder 1A3 vehicles, upgraded with laser rangefinders for enhanced targeting accuracy, were part of a German government-funded contract valued in the mid double-digit million euro range, the statement says. Rheinmetall's earlier deliveries began in March 2023, while work on these vehicles initially commenced in 2022, with refurbishments taking place at the company's facilities in Unterlüß and Kassel.

The Marder IFV, originally developed for the German Bundeswehr and still in limited service, has undergone multiple modernizations over the years. The newer Puma IFV is gradually replacing the Marder in the German army, which now fields over 300 units of the advanced model, the company adds.

