Pacific Defense announces U.S. Army CMOSS mounted project team

Press Release

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Pacific Defense announced that it will lead a team to compete for the U.S. Army’s CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) program; the team will also include Thales Defense & Security Inc., BAE Systems, Regal Technology Partners, Palantir, and STC (an Arcfield Company).

Pacific Defense leaders say that the Pacific Defense CMFF team’s layered standards will make it simpler, faster, and much less expensive to rapidly introduce new capabilities and commercial technology. The standards, they say, will also reduce complex integration challenges, eliminate proprietary interfaces, and enable greater competition and reuse.

The Pacific Defense CMFF team brings essential capabilities to address program requirements including ground and aviation platform design and integration, multi-waveform communications, Type 1 cryptographic implementation, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and production at scale.

Pacific Defense is a leader in advancing integrated, open mission systems (C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards and Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA) for U.S. customers and Five Eyes Alliance countries. The company has invested more than $100 million in its MOSA [modular open systems approach] product base – both hardware and software – and has extensive integration experience, including third-party content.