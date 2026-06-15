Tactical vehicle prototype with drone control unveiled by Renault, Thales at Eurosatory

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Renault Group

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France. Renault Group and Thales unveiled 4 TROOP, a prototype tactical vehicle for land forces that combines Renault vehicle architecture with Thales onboard communications, connectivity, and decision-support systems, the company announced in a statement.

The 4x4 prototype, unveiled at Eurosatory 2026, is based on a Renault Group vehicle platform and is intended to support roles including reconnaissance, troop coordination, escort, logistics support, site surveillance, and the deployment of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), the statement reads.

The vehicle includes onboard data-processing capabilities and is designed to operate as a mobile command center that can be configured for different land-force mission profiles, the companies say. It also incorporates Thales’s Combat Digital Platform for operational coordination and decision support, along with secure communications, tactical connectivity, multi-sensor coordination, and supervision functions, according to the statement.

The prototype uses a hybrid drivetrain intended to support lower-signature operations and longer-range missions, the statement adds. Its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can provide power for some electrical equipment in the field and is compatible with several Renault Group vehicle types, including sport utility vehicles and utility vehicles, the companies say.