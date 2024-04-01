CENTCOM enterprise IT infrastructure to get $922 million GDIT boost

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

GDIT image FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) won a contract worth $922 million to modernize the U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) enterprise IT infrastructure.

Under the terms of the contract -- which has a one-year base period and five option years -- GDIT will leverage artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) technologies to operationalize enterprise data in order to improve decision-making, transition CENTCOM to a new cloud-computing environment, and work on boostin the effectiveness and efficiency of its networks. GDIT is also tasked with applying its zero-trust capabilities to strengthen CENTCOM's cyber defenses and protect against future cyber threats.

CENTCOM's area of responsibility is direction and enablement of military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests, with a focus on 21 nations in Northeast Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia.