Cybersecurity enhancements for U.S. intelligence agencies the aim of three-phase contract

November 04, 2021

Lisa Daigle

CHELMSFORD, Mass. Technology R&D firm AiRANACULUS has won a contract with the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) to study and address the most difficult communications-security challenges within the U.S. intelligence community. 

Under the terms of the three-phase contract, AiRANACULUS is tasked with developing a platform to automatically detect and characterize suspicious RF signals and other anomalies in complex communications environments. That platform is expected to employ innovative signal-processing and machine-learning approaches for rapid identification of both overt and surreptitious emissions, which can lead to attempted or actual data breaches, by studying the strength and frequency of the actual RF signals.

AiRANACULUS will work in tandem with scientific research group NorthWest Research Associates and federal contractor Pelorus; the team will leverage high-level research underway at Northeastern University (Boston, Massachusetts), University of California at Los Angeles, and Oregon State University (Corvallis, Oregon). If the expected funding comes through, the 42-month project will be valued at more than $10 million. 

