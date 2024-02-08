IT, cyber support for USSOCOM to provided by Peraton

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Peraton

WASHINGTON, D.C. Peraton won an eight-year, $2.8 billion contract to deliver IT platform and network services for the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under the Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract (SITEC) 3 Enterprise Operations & Maintenance (EOM) task order, the company announced in a statement.

The SITEC EOM task order includes operations and maintenance services to maintain network operations, system and network infrastructure, end-user and common device support, and configuration, change, license, and asset management, the statement reads. The contract is intended to support 70,000 users worldwide across the Special Operations Forces Information Environment networks and systems.

Peraton's role in this project will involve hiring for key areas such as cybersecurity, system administration, IT optimization and automation, and managed network services, the company says.