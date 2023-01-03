Military Embedded Systems

January 03, 2023

U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Helena Blaisdell-Black

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Navy has awarded eight companies positions on a follow-on contract -- which could run as much as 10 years and $4.1 billion -- to deliver production units, software, laboratory equipment, system components, and spares for surface, shore, and submarine platforms in support of the Navy’s Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) program.

The companies awarded positions on the contract are BAE Systems, Global Technical Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Leidos, Leonardo DRS, Peraton, Serco, and the VT Group's Milcom subsidiary. The work under the follow-on contract is expected to be done through December 2032 in Alabama, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,  and Virginia.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), CANES is the Navy’s program of record that seeks to consolidate and replace the Navy's existing afloat networks to enable warfighters to have the infrastructure they need to gain advantege in the tactical cyberwarfare domain. 

 

U.S. Navy cyber program awards $4.1 billion in follow-on contracts

