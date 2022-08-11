Military Embedded Systems

Warfighter-training network contract for USAF secured with HII

News

August 11, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: Huntington Ingalls Industries

MCLEAN, Va. The Mission Technologies division of shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has won a $79 million Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations (MAF DMO) task order under the U.S. Air Force’s Training Systems Acquisition III contract. 

Under the terms of the contract -- which runs for a base period and five one-year options -- HII is tasked with delivering its live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) capabilities, including network engineering, cybersecurity, standards development, and logistics in support of Air Mobility Command’s MAF DMO operations enabling persistent, distributed training of aircrews worldwide.

HII will operate and maintain the Distributed Training Center and associated network to support global aircrew training systems, acting as vital network connectivity and interoperability between Air Force major commands.

Featured Companies

Huntington Ingalls Industries

4101 Washington Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Website

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
