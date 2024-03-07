How Minimizing Pulse Droop in GaN Power Amplifiers Improves Radar Range

Whitepaper

Abstract Gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifiers (PAs) have enabled modern phased array radar performance to greatly exceed prior generations with their high power density, reducing the need for bulky and lossy combining networks.

This article will focus on GaN PA pulse droop as a nonideality of real-world radar performance and will discuss what can be done to mitigate its negative impact on radar range. With advanced solid-state electronics inserted at the output stages for many radar RF chains, system engineers can set specifications to achieve improved range, resolution, and sensing capabilities. Finally, the article will discuss devices that minimize pulse droop to meet the demands of today’s high performance phased array radars