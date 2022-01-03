Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 radar and electronic warfare stories of 2021

News

January 03, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo.

The most popular radar and electronic warfare (EW) stories on militaryembedded.com throughout 2021 covered embedded electronics highlights such as 5G for military use, shipboard radar upgrades, hypersonic detection advancements, and more. Check them out below.

  1. Hypersonics: Making MACH 5 and beyond detectable and defendable
  2. Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA): Enabling the next generation of flexible and adaptable radar systems
  3. Emerging threats drive RF and microwave component design trends for electronic warfare
  4. Rad-hard microelectronics demand on the rise in military, commercial markets
  5. Nonkinetic effector from Raytheon successfully defeats UAS swarm during U.S. Army test
  6. MOSA provides the flexibility the DoD needs to modernize the battlespace
  7. Redefining sensor-edge processing
  8. Automation, digitization, and GaN drive shipboard radar upgrades
  9. 2021 SOSA Special Edition
  10. Cloud-computing models provide an edge on the connected battlefield
Featured Companies

Military Embedded Systems

1505 N Hayden Rd #105
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Avionics
Airbus photo.
News
Airborne infrared self-protection systems to be supplied to UAE
More Avionics
Unmanned
Innoviz image.
News
Next-gen optical sensor design in development for autonomous vehicles
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
A Northrop Grumman produced Engagement Operations Center (EOC) and Interactive Collaborative Environment (ICE). U.S. Army photo.
News
Battle-comms system from Northrop Grumman nabs $1 billion-plus Army contract
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2021
More A.I.