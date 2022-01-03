Top 10 radar and electronic warfare stories of 2021

Top 10 radar and electronic warfare stories of 2021News
The most popular radar and electronic warfare (EW) stories on militaryembedded.com throughout 2021 covered embedded electronics highlights such as 5G for military use, shipboard radar upgrades, hypersonic detection advancements, and more. Check them out below.
- Hypersonics: Making MACH 5 and beyond detectable and defendable
- Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA): Enabling the next generation of flexible and adaptable radar systems
- Emerging threats drive RF and microwave component design trends for electronic warfare
- Rad-hard microelectronics demand on the rise in military, commercial markets
- Nonkinetic effector from Raytheon successfully defeats UAS swarm during U.S. Army test
- MOSA provides the flexibility the DoD needs to modernize the battlespace
- Redefining sensor-edge processing
- Automation, digitization, and GaN drive shipboard radar upgrades
- 2021 SOSA Special Edition
- Cloud-computing models provide an edge on the connected battlefield