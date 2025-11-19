Protect Your Software Investment. Replace the Board, Not the System.

Your VME and CompactPCI based systems represent years of validated software, proven performance, and substantial capital investment. Custom software alone often represents millions in development costs - making complete system replacement financially prohibitive. Your current systems must continue delivering results in critical equipment used in medical imaging, semiconductor fab lines, and defense radar applications.

The challenge: Legacy boards fail. Original manufacturers discontinue products. Sourcing becomes a nightmare.

The solution: Strategic board-level replacement that preserves your investment while enhancing performance.

Reduce the Risk with Replacement Boards

Software investment protection —avoid millions in redevelopment costs

Your engineering teams know these systems don't need cutting-edge technology—they need reliability. When critical boards fail, the goal isn't the latest performance; it's getting proven equipment back online quickly and cost-effectively.

Elma's Legacy Board Expertise

With decades in VME and CompactPCI ecosystems, Elma combines deep architectural knowledge with extensive supplier networks to source exact replacements or enhanced alternatives. Our team works directly with yours to:

Cross-reference discontinued boards with current alternatives

Validate electrical and mechanical compatibility

Recommend suitable replacements that maintain system integrity

Expedite procurement to minimize equipment downtime

Don't let board obsolescence force premature system replacement.

Whether you're managing scheduled maintenance, emergency repairs, or strategic modernization, Elma's technical consultation ensures the right solution - fast.

Contact Elma today for expert board replacement guidance that keeps your systems running and your projects on schedule.

