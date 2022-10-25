Military Embedded Systems

Analog Devices demos solutions for system integrators at AOC 2022

News

October 25, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ADI ADF4377

59th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, WASHINGTON, DC. Engineers from Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) are offering demonstrations of some of its latest solutions for defense/aerospace and military electronics system designers this week at the 59th Annual Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium & Convention. 

On-site demos are set to be conducted by experts in software-defined radio (SDR), wideband digitizers, multichannel radar platforms, and high-frequency/high-speed data converters. 

One of the specific demonstrations synchronizes multiple high-speed data converters and a model ADF4377 low-jitter microwave frequency synthesizer to form a compact and power-efficient direct RF sampling multichannel receiver platform. 

Visitors to the show can visit ADI at Booth 131.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
