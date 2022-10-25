Analog Devices demos solutions for system integrators at AOC 2022

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ADI ADF4377

59th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, WASHINGTON, DC. Engineers from Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) are offering demonstrations of some of its latest solutions for defense/aerospace and military electronics system designers this week at the 59th Annual Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium & Convention.

On-site demos are set to be conducted by experts in software-defined radio (SDR), wideband digitizers, multichannel radar platforms, and high-frequency/high-speed data converters.

One of the specific demonstrations synchronizes multiple high-speed data converters and a model ADF4377 low-jitter microwave frequency synthesizer to form a compact and power-efficient direct RF sampling multichannel receiver platform.

Visitors to the show can visit ADI at Booth 131.