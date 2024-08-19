Electronic warfare engineering services to be provided to U.S. Navy by SAIC

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded three contracts totaling $58.2 million to provide engineering services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division at Point Mugu, California, the company announced in a statement.

The contracts will support the Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA) Integrated Product Team (IPT) programs, including the Jammer Technique Optimization (JATO) Program, the International Program, and the AEA IPT EA-18G Program, according to the statement.

SAIC's work under the JATO contract will involve developing and optimizing jamming techniques, conducting test and evaluation engineering, and performing threat analysis to enhance the effectiveness of the U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare (EW) platforms and systems, the company says.

The company will also provide engineering services for the development and sustainment of both U.S. and FMS configurations of the EA-18G aircraft, including systems engineering, integration, and testing, the statement reads.