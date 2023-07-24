Military Embedded Systems

GaN-on-SiC contract signed between MACOM and AFRL

News

July 24, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GaN-on-SiC contract signed between MACOM and AFRL

LOWELL, Mass. MACOM Technology Solutions has won a contract worth $4 million with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop advanced semiconductor-process technology related to gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) 

Under the terms of the multiyear contract, MACOM is tasked with conducting research and development on GaN-on-SiC semiconductor process technologies used in millimeter-wave monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) products.  

According to the award announcement from MACOM, the most recent contract unlocks funds to enable MACOM to develop performance enhancements over current GaN-on-SiC technologies as it aims to support next generation millimeter-wave aerospace and defense and commercial MMIC applications.

