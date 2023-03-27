Military Embedded Systems

High-performance microwave assembly from Times Microwave enables inside- and between-box connections

Product

March 27, 2023

Image courtesy Times Microwave Systems.

WALLINGFORD, Ct. Times Microwave Systems has introduced its new InstaBend 141 (IB-141) high-performance microwave assembly that is aimed at both inside-the-box and between-box connections in such applications as space flight, thermal vacuum, microwave test, and many other commercial and military applications.

The new IB-141's design emphasizes its robust cable-connector junction that can withstand tight bends without performance degradation; in the same way as all of Times Micro's InstaBend assemblies, the cable can be bent very closely behind the connector, minimizing footprint, saving space, and simplifying cable routing. 

The IB-141 diameter -- 0.163 in./4.14 mm -- enables lower loss for applications with stringent requirements in a form that is lighter weight than traditional semi-rigid cables, company officials say. Its small bend radius and flexibility enable low-profile installation, easier routing, and tool-free bending compared to semi-rigid cables, with a maximum frequency of 27 GHz.

The newest InstaBend is available now with a short lead time in standard configurations or can be customized to meet an application's specific needs. For more information, please visit IB-141 - Times Microwave Systems.

 

Featured Companies

Times Microwave Systems

Website
[email protected]
+1 (800) 867-2629
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Times Microwave Systems.
Product
High-performance microwave assembly from Times Microwave enables inside- and between-box connections

March 27, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI, data-centric comms for Air Force JADC2 effort to be provided by Raft

March 20, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
(Stock image)
News
Cybersecurity firm to deploy cloud computing for secret data to DoD

March 27, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti
News
Data-processing ground system framework contract for U.S. Space Force won by SciTec

March 27, 2023
More Comms