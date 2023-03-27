High-performance microwave assembly from Times Microwave enables inside- and between-box connections

Product

Image courtesy Times Microwave Systems. WALLINGFORD, Ct. Times Microwave Systems has introduced its new InstaBend 141 (IB-141) high-performance microwave assembly that is aimed at both inside-the-box and between-box connections in such applications as space flight, thermal vacuum, microwave test, and many other commercial and military applications.

The new IB-141's design emphasizes its robust cable-connector junction that can withstand tight bends without performance degradation; in the same way as all of Times Micro's InstaBend assemblies, the cable can be bent very closely behind the connector, minimizing footprint, saving space, and simplifying cable routing.

The IB-141 diameter -- 0.163 in./4.14 mm -- enables lower loss for applications with stringent requirements in a form that is lighter weight than traditional semi-rigid cables, company officials say. Its small bend radius and flexibility enable low-profile installation, easier routing, and tool-free bending compared to semi-rigid cables, with a maximum frequency of 27 GHz.

The newest InstaBend is available now with a short lead time in standard configurations or can be customized to meet an application's specific needs. For more information, please visit IB-141 - Times Microwave Systems.