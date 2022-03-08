Next-gen semiconductor solutions to advance modern data centers

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Ansys image. CANONSBURG, Pa. Ansys announced that it will be collaborating with GlobalFoundries (GF) to deliver innovative and feature-rich solutions in hopes of solving some of the most significant challenges facing data centers today.

To meet rising demands in data processing, GF claims it is focused on developing new semiconductor solutions that leverage the potential of photons rather than electrons to transfer and move data.

GF Fotonix is GF's next-generation, monolithic platform. GF Fotonix is designed to combine its differentiated 300mm photonics and RF-CMOS features on a silicon wafer to deliver performance at scale.

GF and Ansys together developed the first process file to support the growing demand for the GF Fotonix platform. With the process file, customers can create custom components to consolidate complex processing onto a single chip for high-speed, low-power consumption data transmission. The process file works in tandem with Ansys' photonics simulation software.