Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Recruiting women engineers, military RF & microwave design trends

Podcast

January 25, 2024

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Recruiting women engineers, military RF & microwave design trends

The defense technology community has a recruitment challenge on its hands when it comes to competing with the commercial technology world for engineering talent; this reality is especially true when it comes to growing the pool of women engineers. In this podcast with Maria Ho, Deputy Director for Government and Strategic Programs, Aerospace & Defense at Analog Devices, we discuss how to encourage female students to explore engineering careers, the importance of STEM in schools, and the ways in which Analog Devices invests in young engineers. Maria also talks about those people who have inspired her in her career and how popular culture can help inspire learners.

Click here to listen.

Maria also examines RF and microwave design trends in radar, communications, and electronic warfare applications.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Comms - RF & Microwave
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber