PODCAST: Recruiting women engineers, military RF & microwave design trends

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

The defense technology community has a recruitment challenge on its hands when it comes to competing with the commercial technology world for engineering talent; this reality is especially true when it comes to growing the pool of women engineers. In this podcast with Maria Ho, Deputy Director for Government and Strategic Programs, Aerospace & Defense at Analog Devices, we discuss how to encourage female students to explore engineering careers, the importance of STEM in schools, and the ways in which Analog Devices invests in young engineers. Maria also talks about those people who have inspired her in her career and how popular culture can help inspire learners.

Click here to listen.

Maria also examines RF and microwave design trends in radar, communications, and electronic warfare applications.