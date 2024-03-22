Reduce Size and Power Consumption with Analog Devices' Pre-Released ADSY1100-Series

Press Release

Analog Devices’ ADSY1100-series is a family of wideband multichannel RF digitizers in a 3UVPX SOSA™-aligned format.

The system is built around ADI’s next generation “Apollo” MXFE™ product (AD9084) featuring DAC sample rates up to 28 GSPS and ADC sample rates up to 20 GSPS in a 4Tx / 4Rx configuration. ADSY1100’s Integrated digital signal processing reduces system power consumption, while the integrated RF tuner reduces end system size and complexity.