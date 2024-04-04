Sea-Air-Space keynote addresses to feature service chiefs and defense leaders

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti (U.S. Navy photo) SEA-AIR-SPACE 2024--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. The Navy League's Sea-Air-Space -- a large maritime exposition featuring defense industry leaders and major military decision makers from around the globe sharing the latest updates surrounding the maritime domain -- is slated to feature top-tier speakers and events during its run, April 8-10 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

First up will be the Sea-Air-Space Opening Ceremony and Chiefs Leadership Session, to be held at 9 a.m. on Monday morning: The initial discussion during the exposition will feature service chiefs discussing each service’s role in national security in the coming decade, with a keynote address by The Hon. Erik Raven, Under Secretary of the Navy. Speakers during this kickoff session will be Adm. Lisa Franchetti, USN, Chief of Naval Operations; Adm. Linda Fagan, USCG, Commandant of the Coast Guard; Gen. Christopher Mahoney, USMC, Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps; The Hon. Ann Phillips, RDML, USN (Ret.), Administrator, Maritime Administration, Department of Transportation, with the moderator Mr. Francis Rose, Host, Fed Gov Today.

Tuesday's Navy League Luncheon (a ticketed event) will feature The Hon. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, as the keynote speaker.

One of Wednesday's special events is the Sea-Ai-Space Luncheon (a ticketed event), which will have The Hon. Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, as the keynote speaker.