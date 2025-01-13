USAF authorizes full-rate production on EW for EPAWSS

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

USAF photo ST. LOUIS, Mo. BAE Systems reports that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) cleared its new F-15 electronic warfare (EW) system for full-rate production as part of the $615.8 million (USAF) contract with Boeing to install the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS).

EPAWSS comprises two kits manufactured by BAE Systems, which the company describes as integrated radar warning, geolocation, situational awareness, and self-protection solutions -- standard equipment on the new F-15EX Eagle II. It is also said to be part of the upgrades on the Air Force's fleet of nearly 100 F-15E Strike Eagles.

The announcement states that the Air Force says EPAWSS can enable equipped jets to “deny, degrade, deceive, disrupt, and defeat radio frequency (RF) and electro-optical/infrared threat systems within contested and highly contested environments.”