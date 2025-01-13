Military Embedded Systems

USAF authorizes full-rate production on EW for EPAWSS

News

January 13, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

USAF photo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. BAE Systems reports that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) cleared its new F-15 electronic warfare (EW) system for full-rate production as part of the $615.8 million (USAF) contract with Boeing to install the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS).  

EPAWSS comprises two kits manufactured by BAE Systems, which the company describes as integrated radar warning, geolocation, situational awareness, and self-protection solutions -- standard equipment on the new F-15EX Eagle II. It is also said to be part of the upgrades on the Air Force's fleet of nearly 100 F-15E Strike Eagles. 

The announcement states that the Air Force says EPAWSS can enable equipped jets to “deny, degrade, deceive, disrupt, and defeat radio frequency (RF) and electro-optical/infrared threat systems within contested and highly contested environments.”

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image courtesy Exostivlabs.com
Press Release
Exostiv Labs Unveils AMD Versal Adaptive SoC Device Support for Exostiv and Exostiv Blade Platforms

January 10, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via BlueHalo
News
Counter-UAS sensors, C2 platform demonstrated at U.S. military exercise by BlueHalo

January 10, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image courtesy Saalex
News
Large GSA OASIS+ IT and engineering contract taps Saalex Corp.

January 10, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Persistent Systems
News
5G cellular and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity devices unveiled by Persistent Systems

January 09, 2025

More Comms