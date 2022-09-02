Rugged Cisco Routers & Switches for Edge Computing

Eletter Product



Expanded Family of Rugged Cisco Routers & Switches for Enhanced Edge Computing in Mission-Critical Embedded Applications

Technology Highlights:

SWaP-optimized and rugged for remote and harsh mobile environments

Three new models provide range of switching options, incorporating the latest Cisco technologies

Onboard encryption modules enhance router performance

Scalable configurations for increased capabilities

Elma Electronic offers three new models of its NetSys family of rugged, secure networking systems to facilitate edge computing in a number of mission-critical applications. Utilizing an onboard encryption module that offloads packet encryption and decryption from the routing engine, the routers provide increased data handling performance.

The basis of all three small form factor (SFF) models is Cisco’s ESR-6300 that delivers IP-based data, voice and video to mobile users with fast and secure network performance. Enterprise-grade Cisco IOS XE routing and switching security features help ensure highly secure voice, video, and data communication.

New models include:

NetSys-5310: router with an ARM QuadCore A72 CPU

NetSys-5311: router adds POE & POE+ support and up to 60 GB Flash storage with expansion capability

NetSys-5312: router also adds two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports and either 7 or 23 Gigabit Ethernet ports via an ESS-3300 switch for advanced networking functionality

Based on Elma’s building block design concept for modular electronics, the SWaP-optimized NetSys models are extendable and configurable for cost-effective upgrades in future expansion or system redefinition.

Elma’s NetSys family brings Cisco Mobile Ready Net capabilities to mobile and fixed IP based network routing capability deployed in harsh environments encountered in drilling and mining operations, commercial air and ground transport infrastructure, energy distribution, mobile ground, shipboard and air defense equipment, homeland security and emergency services.

Elma’s other SFF modular embedded computing systems include the ComSys family for communication-based computing and JetSys series for AI-based processing.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/NetSys-Cisco, contact sales at [email protected], or call (510) 656-3400.

