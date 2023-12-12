Military Embedded Systems

Best In Show awards at AOC 2023: Excellence in embedded computing, rugged systems

December 12, 2023

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's 60th annual Association of Old Crows International Symposium & Convention. 

Atrenne Computing Solutions won the 4-Star Award in the rugged computing category for its Air Flow Through ATR [air transport rack]. The high-strength ATR enclosure is intended for use in rugged airborne, vetronics, and shipborne deployments.

In photo (L-R): Atrenne's Bob Collopy & Joe Bass.

The LCR Embedded Systems took the 4-Star Award in the embedded computing category for its RTS rugged test system, which when used for VPX and SOSA payloads enables enhanced performance demonstration and testing at or near actual environmental conditions. 

In photo (L-R): LCR's Steve Gudknecht, Bill Pilaud, Jordan Sudlow, and Sean Campbell

 

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

 

Featured Companies

Atrenne Computing Solutions

10 Mupac Drive
Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Website
[email protected]
800.926.8722

LCR Embedded Systems

9 South Forrest Ave.
Jeffersonville, PA 19403
Website
[email protected]
