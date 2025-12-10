Wideband RF transceiver card targeting multi-mission EW payloads showcased at AOC 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Spectrum Control

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Spectrum Control is showcasing a 16-channel wideband radio-frequency transceiver card at AOC 2025 that is intended to condense electronic warfare, radar, and signals-intelligence front ends into a single 3U module.

The DirectRF card combines eight transmit and eight receive paths on one 3U VPX plug-in, with the goal of giving system designers a common building block for different mission profiles, the company says. The module covers roughly 0.1 to 36 GHz and is built to handle wide slices of spectrum at once, which is aimed at receivers and transmitters that must watch for many signals or threats in parallel rather than tuning across bands, according to the statement.

An Intel Agilex 9 field-programmable gate array (FPGA) on the card provides local signal processing and control so that some detection, filtering, or beam-control tasks can occur on the module instead of in a separate processor, Spectrum Control says. The design supports synchronization across multiple cards so that integrators can build out larger arrays for beamforming or direction finding without custom hardware, the company adds.

The company describes the module as aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, as well as VITA 49.2 profiles, which is intended to help primes and subsystem suppliers plug the card into existing modular open-systems racks and reuse the same RF front end across airborne, naval, and ground platforms.