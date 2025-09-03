Air defense and electronic surveillance systems to be exhibited by HENSOLDT at DSEI 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

LONDON, United Kingdom. HENSOLDT will present a range of sensor and electronic surveillance technologies at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 exhibition in London, the company announced in a statement.

The TRML-4D air defense radar, based on active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, will be among the systems on display. According to the company, TRML-4D can detect and track up to 1,500 targets within 250 kilometers, including aircraft, cruise missiles, rockets, and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). HENSOLDT will also exhibit its SPEXER family of surveillance radars for ground, sea, and low-flying air targets, the statement reads.

In the land domain, HENSOLDT plans to showcase vehicle-mounted solutions such as the Multifunctional Self-Defence System (MUSS), the See Through Armour System (SETAS), and the Ceretron data fusion platform, which integrates sensor inputs into a single operational picture. The company will also present TAROSS, a modular target acquisition and reconnaissance sighting system designed for use on turrets, weapon stations, and uncrewed ground vehicles, the statement adds.

Additionally, the Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System (PEGASUS) will be highlighted. The program equips three Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft with signals intelligence (SIGINT) payloads based on HENSOLDT’s Kalaetron Integral system, intended to collect and analyze radar and radio emissions, the company says.