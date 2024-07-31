Military Embedded Systems

Air defense radars for tanks to be supplied to Rheinmetall by Hensoldt

News

July 31, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Air defense radars for tanks to be supplied to Rheinmetall by Hensoldt
Image via Rheinmetall

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt won a contract of about 100 million euros from Rheinmetall Air Defence to supply SPEXER air defense radars for the Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft gun tank, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

The Skyranger 30, a successor to the Gepard FlakPz, will be equipped with Hensoldt’s SPEXER 2000 radar, which enhances the tank’s capabilities with high-quality target classification and precise tracking of targets, the company says.

The SPEXER radars will be used to equip Skyranger tanks in Germany and Austria, with Denmark also planning procurement. The German version is based on the GTK Boxer platform and includes Stinger guided missiles, while the Austrian version, based on the Pandur EVO, will feature the Mistral guided missile in addition to a 30mm revolver cannon, the statement reads.

The SPEXER radar family is designed to automatically detect and classify ground, sea, and low-flying air targets, the company says.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
Image courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Helicopter makers garner NATO next-generation rotorcraft study contracts

July 26, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Advanced air-to-air autonomy to be prototyped on MQ-20 drones

August 01, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales
News
DARPA program strives to increase trust in combat autonomy in partnership with Cubic Defense

July 29, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy DARPA
News
DARPA program aims to eliminate memory-safety vulnerabilities

August 01, 2024

More Cyber