Air defense radars for tanks to be supplied to Rheinmetall by Hensoldt

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt won a contract of about 100 million euros from Rheinmetall Air Defence to supply SPEXER air defense radars for the Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft gun tank, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

The Skyranger 30, a successor to the Gepard FlakPz, will be equipped with Hensoldt’s SPEXER 2000 radar, which enhances the tank’s capabilities with high-quality target classification and precise tracking of targets, the company says.

The SPEXER radars will be used to equip Skyranger tanks in Germany and Austria, with Denmark also planning procurement. The German version is based on the GTK Boxer platform and includes Stinger guided missiles, while the Austrian version, based on the Pandur EVO, will feature the Mistral guided missile in addition to a 30mm revolver cannon, the statement reads.

The SPEXER radar family is designed to automatically detect and classify ground, sea, and low-flying air targets, the company says.