Combat and mission systems complete factory testing for Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

LONDON, England. Thales completed factory acceptance tests for both the mission and combat systems on the Royal Navy’s new Type 31 Inspiration-class frigates, the company announced in a statement.

The factory testing marks a key step in preparing the ships’ systems for integration, with work carried out in partnership with Babcock and the Royal Navy, the statement reads. According to Thales, the completion of these tests means all core factory-based activity for the programme has been finalized.

The combat management system is based on Thales’ TACTICOS system, which the company says will serve as the command-and-control core of the frigates. TACTICOS is designed to integrate sensor control, situational awareness, action support, and weapons coordination.

The mission system testing was completed in April, followed by the combat system testing in June. Next steps include land-based testing at the Shore Integration Facility and installation aboard HMS Venturer, the first of five planned Type 31 frigates under construction at Babcock’s Rosyth shipyard, the statement adds.

The Type 31 programme is part of the Royal Navy’s plan to expand its fleet of multi-role frigates and to enhance operational capabilities in future maritime missions, the company says.