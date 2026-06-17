Digital fire-control system launched by BAE Systems

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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PARIS, France. BAE Systems launched a new indirect fire-control system for artillery operations at Eurosatory, the company announced in a statement.

The system is intended to support artillery crews at the point of fire by providing digital fire-control functions for targeting, accuracy, and operational awareness, the statement reads. It is designed to connect individual guns with sensor and effector networks so that operational data can move across artillery missions, the company says.

BAE Systems states that the system is built around an open-architecture approach intended to support integration with current and future platforms. The design enables use across different artillery platforms and digital environments, including links with sensors, command systems, and effectors, according to the statement.

The architecture is also intended to support future upgrades so armed forces can adjust fire-control capabilities over time without major changes to existing equipment, the company says.

The system was developed with a sovereign United Kingdom baseline configuration, which is intended to give customers more control over deployment and management of fire-control capabilities, the statement adds.