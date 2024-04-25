Key speakers announced for MOSA Industry Summit & Expo

Military Embedded Systems

April 25, 2024

WASHINGTON. U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Army, Navy, and Air Force leaders highlight the ineup at the MOSA Industry and Government Summit & Expo taking place at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., June 17 -18.

Key speakers include: Hon. Heid Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)); Dr. David Honey, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, DoD; HON NICK GUERTIN (INVITED), Hon. Nick Guertin (invited), Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition), U.S. Navy; RADM John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer, Tactical Aircraft Programs, U.S. Navy; Brig. Gen. David Phillips,  Program Executive Officer, Aviation, PEO Aviation, U.S. Army; Maj. Gen. Robert Barrie, Deputy for Acquisitions and Systems Management (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology), U.S. Army; and Ms. Lily Arcusa, Director of Engineering and Technical Management Chief Engineer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, U.S. Air Force.

Click here to register.

MOSA, which stands for modular open systems approach, was mandated as a strategy by the Tri-Services in 2019 for all new programs and upgrades.

For more information, visit https://events.techconnect.org/MOSA_2024/.

 

 

 

