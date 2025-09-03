Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin closes $9.8 billion Patriot contract with U.S. Army

September 03, 2025

GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex. The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth $9.8 billion for the production of 1,970 Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors and associated hardware, marking the largest contract in the history of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control history

PAC-3 MSE defends against incoming threats through direct-collision contact, delivering exponentially more kinetic energy on the target than can be achieved with blast-fragmentation mechanisms. The interceptor is used against ballistic missile, cruise missile, hypersonic, and airborne threats. 

Lockheed Martin is continuing to ramp production of PAC-3 to meet increased demand and is slated to deliver more than 600 interceptors in 2025 for the first time. 

