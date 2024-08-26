Military Embedded Systems

Missile defense enhancement contract for U.S. Army won by Teledyne

News

August 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Missile defense enhancement contract for U.S. Army won by Teledyne

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Teledyne Brown Engineering won a $114 million task order from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command under the Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration (D3I) Domain 1 contract, the company announced in a statement.

The contract involves designing, building, and launching ballistic target missiles to test advanced missile defense systems, the statement reads. The Tactical Range Air Defense Missile (TACRAM) 2 contract, an extension of Teledyne’s previous work since 2014, will continue through March 2028.

Teledyne Brown Engineering will provide a range of test and evaluation target solutions with enhanced capabilities to simulate evolving threats faced by U.S. and allied forces, according to the company.

Featured Companies

Teledyne

1049 Camino Dos Rios
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image via Bombardier
News
Global 6500 aircraft delivered to U.S. Army for HADES program

November 26, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Questions about: SR-72 aircraft, 6G NGAD fighter plane, and B-21 Stealth Bomber

November 26, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Ovzon
News
SATCOM solution tested with drone vehicle by Ovzon in demo for Sweden

December 02, 2024

More Comms