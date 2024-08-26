Missile defense enhancement contract for U.S. Army won by Teledyne

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Teledyne Brown Engineering won a $114 million task order from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command under the Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration (D3I) Domain 1 contract, the company announced in a statement.

The contract involves designing, building, and launching ballistic target missiles to test advanced missile defense systems, the statement reads. The Tactical Range Air Defense Missile (TACRAM) 2 contract, an extension of Teledyne’s previous work since 2014, will continue through March 2028.

Teledyne Brown Engineering will provide a range of test and evaluation target solutions with enhanced capabilities to simulate evolving threats faced by U.S. and allied forces, according to the company.