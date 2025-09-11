Mission-critical surveillance and positioner products announced at DSEI UK

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

OMEGA positioner image: Chess Dynamics

HORSHAM, U.K. Chess Dynamics (part of Cohort plc) announced two product launches in the area of advanced and modular land and maritime defense systems.

The Chess Dynamics press release stated that the company launched a new positioner called OMEGA, calling it "its most powerful multipurpose positioner to date." The company says that the positioner supports payloads up to 500 kg (approx 1,100 pounds) and enables increased torque, precision, and stability for large and complex sensor systems. This structure, says Chess Dynamics, allows the OMEGA to handle the heaviest and most complex sensor suites used in today’s multidomain operations, including radar, multisensor pods, and long-range precision surveillance systems.

The company also announced the upgrade of EOSS-D (Electro-Optical Surveillance System-Digital), the latest evolution of its electro-optical surveillance technology. The company noted that EOSS-D introduces a modern, fully digital architecture, enhanced sensor options, and integrated artificial inatelligence (AI)-enabled video tracking in a modular and portable system. Chess Dynamics stated that the system integrates Ethernet-based control in place of legacy interfaces, streamlining connectivity and seamless integration into command-and-control networks, plus it is backwards-compatible with many legacy Cobra-based systems.