Over-the-horizon radar technology from Australia to support Canada Arctic surveillance plans

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Rodney Braithwaite via Australian government

CANBERRA, Australia. Australia is supporting Canada’s effort to develop an Arctic over-the-horizon radar system, with the Jindalee Operational Radar Network set to inform the first stage of the program, Australia’s Defence Department announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the effort is intended to strengthen defense cooperation between Australia and Canada while expanding use of Australian high-frequency radar technology. During a visit to Australia, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended a defense capability briefing where Australia’s Defence Department and BAE Systems Australia presented the Jindalee Operational Radar Network and its detection capabilities, the statement reads.

Australia’s Defence Department says it has worked with Canada’s Department of National Defence on planning for the Arctic over-the-horizon radar program, including technical and operational requirements. As part of that work, Australia’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group issued a request for tender to BAE Systems Australia for the design, manufacture, and commissioning of a radar system that could support the first phase of Canada’s capability development effort, according to the statement.

The department says the Canadian Arctic system is expected to be larger than a Jindalee radar site. It adds that Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group is working with BAE Systems Australia and Defence Research and Development Canada on the effort.