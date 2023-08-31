Military Embedded Systems

Passive surveillance radar to be developed by HENSOLDT and ERA for Germany

August 31, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Passive surveillance radar to be developed by HENSOLDT and ERA for Germany
Image courtesy Hensoldt

PARDUBICE, Czech Republic. Hensoldt and ERA, which produce Air Traffic Control and passive surveillance systems, have formed a strategic partnership to advance air surveillance and defense technology on behalf of the German Luftwaffe, according to a joint statement.

The primary focus of the collaboration is the development of the Passive Surveillance System VERA-NG. The companies plan to create an integrated infrastructure featuring both VERA-NG and Hensoldt's Passive Radar Twinvis technology, the statement says, adding that the combined data from these two passive technologies will provide a comprehensive air surveillance picture.

VERA-NG is designed for real-time surveillance capabilities in multiple domains, including air, maritime, and land, and has a track record of deployment in NATO and allied countries.

