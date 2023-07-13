Six radars provided to German Armed Forces by Hensoldt

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will supply six radars to the German Armed Force as part of Diehl Defence's IRIS-T SLM air defense system, according to a Hensoldt statement.

The order from Diehl Defence, valued in the three-digit million euro range, will see the first system delivered to the Bundeswehr next year. Hensoldt says this contract begins the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), a joint venture with Diehl and Airbus aimed at bolstering national and alliance defense.

The TRML-4D uses digital radar technology and is designed to detect, track, and classify various types of aerial threats, with capabilities that include detecting small, fast, low-flying, and maneuvering cruise missiles, as well as aircraft and helicopters, the statement reads. The company adds that it is designed to rapidly identify and track around 1,500 targets within a 250 km radius.