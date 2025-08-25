Standards-alignment discussion to be held at MOSA Summit

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Nicholas Borton, SOSA Consortium Director

MOSA INDUSTRY AND GOVERNMENT SUMMIT & EXPO -- NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. One of the panel discussions at the upcoming MOSA Industry and Government Summit & Expo -- set to be held this week (August 27-29) in National Harbor, Maryland -- is called "HOST, FACE, OMS, SOSA, CMOSS Open Standards Aligning -- Critical Impact Yea or Nay."

This Tri-Service panel of experts -- moderated by Sally Bixby, Open Architecture Communications, supporting NAVAIR PMA-209 -- is intended to be an open discussion with key influencers from the Army, Air Force, and Navy as they join attendees for a rare opportunity to learn if, how, and when they are lining up with upcoming RFPs calling out specific standards.

These leading open atandards that have been developed by, within, and/or supporting Tri-Service programs and hot projects follow a modular open systems approach (MOSA/requirements) to different degrees. More often, it seems industry participants are seeing overlap with the core benefits of each drawing greater applicability (and fielding) in air, ground, and above and below-sea platforms.

Discussion participants:

Jon Drof, Open Architecture Lead, NAVAIR PMA-209, representing Hardware Open Systems Technologies (HOST)

Frank Gillan, MOSA Management Office, Army DEVCOM C5ISR Center (CMOSS)

Alan Hammond, Army PEO Aviation, Representing Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE Approach)

Colonel John Dayton, Representing, Open Mission Systems (OMS standard)

Nick Borton, Director, Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA Technical Standard) Consortium

This discussion is set to be held Thursday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m. in Woodrow Wilson D.