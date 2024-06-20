Ukraine to receive electronic warfare, tactical comms, air defense support from Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

PARIS, France. Thales signed three agreements with Ukrainian industry to enhance operational support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and strengthen local defense capabilities, particularly in the areas of electronic warfare, tactical communications, air defense systems, radars, and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

Two agreements were made with enterprises of the Joint Stock Company, Ukrainian Defense Industry. The first aims to create a joint venture in Ukraine for delivering and operating Thales' defense systems, including electronic warfare and tactical communications equipment, air defense systems, and radars. The second agreement focuses on electronic warfare, providing maintenance, testing, and specialized training to develop local maintenance capabilities within Ukraine, the statement reads.

A third agreement, signed with Ukrainian UAV and UGV specialist FRDM, aims to co-develop and manufacture an uncrewed aerial system capable of carrying and releasing munitions, the company says.