U.S. Air Force FACE/SOSA Sept TIM registration is live

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon/Northrop Grumman photo. DAYTON, Ohio. Registration is live for the U.S. Air Force - FACE and SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) and expo being held on September 27, 2022 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio. The event will feature expert presentations and demos by a cross-section of the defense community and industry on Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) related topics by a cross-section of the defense community, industry, and academia.

Click here to register.

Attendees will hear presentations from industry and government, detailing FACE and SOSA adoption for buyers (end users), suppliers, integrators, and business representatives, including both business and technical lessons learned. This in-person event will run throughout the day, with industry and government members presenting technical papers. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to visit more than 50 booth demonstrations.

The booth demonstrations will feature demonstrations with over 30 FACE Conformant solutions from more than 50 Industry and Government FACE members, covering all segments of the FACE solution stack, running on advanced multi-core compute hardware. Also included will be SOSA products, which through implementation or conceptual examples, will align to the SOSA Technical Standard and demonstrate the positive impact of SOSA adoption

The target audience is program managers and procurement managers, across all the services as well as their contractors and suppliers.

The theme for the event is “Going Faster with Open Standards," and the host sponsor is Elma Electronic.

For more information, click here.