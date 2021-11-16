Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare system to be upgraded for Space Force with L3Harris

News

November 16, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris photo.

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies received a $125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare (EW) systems that will be intended to safeguard U.S. military operations and warfighters.

Under the Meadowlands production program, L3Harris claims it will upgrade 16 Block 10.2 versions of Counter-Communications Systems (CCS) operating in Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Vandenburg Space Force Base, California, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and multiple international locations.

The current generation CCS Block 10.2, also developed by L3Harris, reached Initial Operating Capability in March 2020, making it the first offensive weapon system accepted by the U.S. Space Force. L3Harris began development of the next-generation Meadowlands upgrade in 2019 under the Combat Mission Systems Support contract.

CCS Block 10.2 is the Space Force’s only ground-based space control platform providing warfighters with modular open-standards for EW. L3Harris has experience in providing tools that enable or deny the electromagnetic spectrum in the contested environment. 

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Jamco America Highlights Machine Shop Capabilities for Military and Defense Industry
More Avionics
Unmanned
AeroVironment photo.
News
Mantis i45 N multi-sensor imaging payload unveiled by AeroVironment
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
BAE Systems image.
News
Quantum tech for military antennas to be bolstered by BAE Systems
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Press Release
Mobilicom secures first cybersecurity software contract
More Cyber