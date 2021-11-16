Electronic warfare system to be upgraded for Space Force with L3Harris

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris photo. MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies received a $125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare (EW) systems that will be intended to safeguard U.S. military operations and warfighters.

Under the Meadowlands production program, L3Harris claims it will upgrade 16 Block 10.2 versions of Counter-Communications Systems (CCS) operating in Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Vandenburg Space Force Base, California, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and multiple international locations.

The current generation CCS Block 10.2, also developed by L3Harris, reached Initial Operating Capability in March 2020, making it the first offensive weapon system accepted by the U.S. Space Force. L3Harris began development of the next-generation Meadowlands upgrade in 2019 under the Combat Mission Systems Support contract.

CCS Block 10.2 is the Space Force’s only ground-based space control platform providing warfighters with modular open-standards for EW. L3Harris has experience in providing tools that enable or deny the electromagnetic spectrum in the contested environment.