Military Embedded Systems

Long-range patrol aircraft to be provided to Asian-Pacific nation by Elbit Systems

News

July 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract to supply two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA) to an unnamed Asian-Pacific nation, according to a company statement. The contract, worth about $114 million, will be carried out over a five-year span.

The LRPA aircraft will be based on the ATR 72-600. Each plane will be integrated with a comprehensive mission suite, including a mission management system, electro-optics, radar, signals intelligence (SIGINT), communication, and more, the company says.

Elbit Systems provides Special Mission Aircraft to multiple countries for defense and governmental operational requirements, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Communications
Avionics
