Long-range patrol aircraft to be provided to Asian-Pacific nation by Elbit Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract to supply two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA) to an unnamed Asian-Pacific nation, according to a company statement. The contract, worth about $114 million, will be carried out over a five-year span.

The LRPA aircraft will be based on the ATR 72-600. Each plane will be integrated with a comprehensive mission suite, including a mission management system, electro-optics, radar, signals intelligence (SIGINT), communication, and more, the company says.

Elbit Systems provides Special Mission Aircraft to multiple countries for defense and governmental operational requirements, the company adds.